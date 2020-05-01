West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Governor extends ‘Stay Home’ order through May 31st, outlines ‘phases’ of reopening

May 1, 2020 2:34 pm
2:34 PM: Just under way in Olympia, Gov. Inslee‘s briefing, with health officials, at which he’s expected to talk about “phases” of reopening more of the state’s economy. We’ll be updating as it goes.

He says he’ll “issue a new extension of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order on Monday, and that businesses will be allowed to reopen “in four phases.” Monday’s order will extend Stay Home, Stay Healthy “through May 31st.”

But “what we’re doing is working,” he insists. He says he’s making “good, data-based decisions (about) reopening at the right pace.” He notes that 800+ Washington residents have died so far and rebukes those who claim the threat is “exaggerated.”

2:40 PM: The four phases, he says, are:

Phase 1 – “Essentially where we are right now” with recent partial reopenings of construction, recreation, etc. Plus: Retail curbside pickups, drive-in spiritual services, car sales, car washes will be allowed. A ban on “large gatherings” will remain in place.

Phase 2 – More recreation, including camping, small gatherings, in-store purchases, barber shops & salons, some offices, pet care services, restaurants with reduced capacity.

Phase 3: 75 percent capacity for restaurants, 25 percent for bars, movie theaters and gyms with partial capacity, nonessential travel, more

Phase 4: “Resuming the majority of public interaction.”

He says cities and counties would be free to keep tighter restrictions in place.

Now – how will those phases be triggered? By “data,” Inslee says. He’s going through a variety of charts. (PS – We keep losing the video feed but are monitoring audio via the media call-in line. The details should be available via the governor’s website later, too.) No specific dates have been mentioned for anything beyond the 5/31 extension of the stay-home order. One of the key metrics, as he’s said before: Increased testing. Also: Contact tracing; protecting those most at risk; health-care readiness in case there’s a case spike. “We will be looking at all these metrics … on a regular basis … to determine whether we can move to the next phase. … We’ll have three weeks, at least, between phases, to determine whether (changes have) worked or not.”

10 counties with smaller outbreaks (none in the urban area) may be able to move to Phase 2 sooner than others, he says. “What we learn from those counties can help (other) counties as well.” Other counties “may be able to apply for a variance” depending on data, he says. But “this remains a precarious situation,” he warns.

2:56 PM: On to Q&A. He’s asked what kind of testing numbers he’s looking for. He says that depends on the status of the outbreak when more test kits – he says the feds have promised 1 million – arrive.

Then: So realistically, restaurants and salons (etc.) won’t be reopening before June – how are you going to deal with people about that? The government insists “the vast majority of Washingtonians” understand this is necessary. “We don’t want to do this twice – it’s hard enough to do this once. … The hard-headed science tells us we have one decision here if we want to continue on the road to recovery.”

Also: What are the repercussions if a county reopens without state permission? He didn’t answer.

And: Looking at the three-week gaps (at least) suggested between phases, “does this take us to mid-July”? Would he have to extend this again? Inslee says that’s a realistic assessment for returning to large gatherings but it’s “possible …we’d get a large break” such as a cure/treatment.

Next: What if there’s a “great uprising”? Inslee says that “hasn’t happened” and he doesn’t expect it to, citing again indications of widespread public support and saying people in this state “are willing to make temporary sacrifices” to stop the outbreak. He adds, “I feel good about the course we’re on” and feels he has given people “hope” by outlining these phases.

Also: Amazon is allowing some to work from home through much of the fall. Reaction? Inslee says he suspects more people might do that permanently. “I want to thank the enlighened business leadership in our state” for adopting telecommuting early on.

Another Q: By mid-May, if Phase 1 is fully implemented, could restaurants, hair salons, etc. reasonably hope to reopen under Phase 2 by June 1st? A little “deeper in June,” the governor says, “but that depends on the course of the virus.”

Then: What’s the prospect of in-person school reopening in fall? He sees a “good probability” but says that what happens in the weeks ahead will have a major bearing on that.

Also: Is it reasonable to expect restaurants can survive with restricted capacity? Inslee says he was talking with a Starbucks executive who said they’re “adapting” so he believes that’s what everyone needs to do.

He ends by thanking everyone “who has helped us design this Reopening Washington plan,” and wraps up at 3:21 pm. Links with details should appear before long at governor.wa.gov.

15 Replies to "UPDATE: Governor extends 'Stay Home' order through May 31st, outlines 'phases' of reopening"

  • Staceydev May 1, 2020 (2:51 pm)
    Way to go Governor Inslee! Thank you for keeping the health and safety of everyone the foremost thing on your mind and for making data driven decisions!

  • momof3boys May 1, 2020 (2:56 pm)
    makes sense to me.

  • Bradley May 1, 2020 (2:57 pm)
    Soon-to-be former Governor Inslee, as voters will remove him in four phases by November 3rd. Phase 1 was March 23rd. Phase 2 is today. Phase 3 is after mass bankruptcies and Phase 4 is Election Day.

    • KBear May 1, 2020 (3:18 pm)
      Nonsense, Bradley. This isn’t some kind of stunt or power grab. It’s an actual emergency, and we are fortunate to have Governor Inslee’s leadership. 

    • Anne May 1, 2020 (3:18 pm)
      At least -if we follow his plan-you & every voter will be alive to exercise that right.

  • Bronson May 1, 2020 (3:07 pm)
    Inslee needs a risk management course. You cannot eliminate risk, you can merely add controls to reduce the inherent risk. If you look at the epidemiologic curve (https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus), the curve has not only been flattened, but essentially squashed. There should be some relaxation of the stay at home, perhaps gatherings of less than 10 people allowed. Non-compliance is going to soar as a result of his hard line stance instead of reasonable, controlled, risk mitigation strategies that give people some glimmer of hope. 

    • Carrie May 1, 2020 (3:35 pm)
      What do you think risk management looks like?  It’s exactly this. Did you think managing risk was opening things at random because you whined at the governor?

  • Lena May 1, 2020 (3:12 pm)
     Giving that we are in an open system (we are not an island like Taiwan, Korean or New Zealand) but instead a giant country with no travel restrictions within it. And we know it will be at least 18 months before a COVID vaccine. And many places in the US are not in lock down.And the research out of Korean shows that people testing positive twice are not truly positive. https://nypost.com/…/dead-coronavirus-particles-may-cause-…/ . It looks like herd immunity exists.And from the jail testing we know that 96% or more of people with COVID will not only not die but will not even be sick i.e. our mortality rate is less than 1% (probably much lower)https://www.reuters.com/…/in-four-u-s-state-prisons-nearly-…And based on Italy’s numbers very few die who don’t have preexisting conditions (about 1%) https://www.bloomberg.com/…/99-of-those-who-died-from-virus…How does lock down help us? Isn’t it just prolonging the deaths unless we lock down until there is a vaccine? Why not open up with caution and let the young and healthy get immunity to protect us all? Won’t the reduce the number of total deaths especially if we protect those who are high risk?

  • HS May 1, 2020 (3:13 pm)
    It’s been difficult in so many ways, for all of us I imagine, though I can only speak of my own experience.  But I agree with the decisions our Governor has made.  

  • Susan May 1, 2020 (3:14 pm)
    Thank you Jay Inslee for using common sense/science and health guidelines combined with care for our citizens instead of folding to bullies. Thank you thank you thank you!!!!!!!! I’m proud to be a washingtonian.

  • KM May 1, 2020 (3:15 pm)
    I like the phased approach. It helps people know what to expect and see the light at the end of the tunnel. This is really tough, but it’s the right move. In the meantime, let’s do what we can to support those in our community who are suffering.

  • S - in West Seattle May 1, 2020 (3:17 pm)
    What I just watch is just crazy. It is time for change at the state level and Inslee needs to go. He is actively looking at hurting the economy and peoples livelihoods.  

  • eigenwijs May 1, 2020 (3:17 pm)
    I was expecting (hoping?) he would make wearing masks mandatory.  Any indication why he’s not doing that?

  • Zmmr May 1, 2020 (3:34 pm)
    Universal income and health care ..  We can just stay home and stay Sane

    • WSB May 1, 2020 (3:43 pm)
      Wut … we have neither of those.

