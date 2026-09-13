UPDATE: Rescue response for crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

10:08 AM: SFD and SPD are responding to what’s described as a “rollover” crash near the west end of the westbound West Weattle Bridge, with one person trapped, updates to come. The entire westbound bridge is blocked at the scene, and they’re diverting westbound traffic onto the Admiral Way exit.

10:15 AM: Police describe the crash location as “near the statues.” SFD says they’ve gotten the person out of the vehicle and that they’re “in stable condition.”

10:20 AM: The westbound lanes are reopening.