West Seattle, Washington

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UPDATE: Rescue response for crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

September 13, 2026 10:08 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

10:08 AM: SFD and SPD are responding to what’s described as a “rollover” crash near the west end of the westbound West Weattle Bridge, with one person trapped, updates to come. The entire westbound bridge is blocked at the scene, and they’re diverting westbound traffic onto the Admiral Way exit.

10:15 AM: Police describe the crash location as “near the statues.” SFD says they’ve gotten the person out of the vehicle and that they’re “in stable condition.”

10:20 AM: The westbound lanes are reopening.

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5 Replies to "UPDATE: Rescue response for crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge"

  • GLH September 13, 2026 (10:11 am)
    Reply

    Is this in the spot?

    • WSB September 13, 2026 (10:22 am)
      Reply

      There are no cameras in the area and I have not seen a photo. The descriptions from responders SOUND LIKE it’s that general area.

  • Confirmed September 13, 2026 (10:32 am)
    Reply

    Just drove by – it’s The Spot.

  • Neighbor September 13, 2026 (10:36 am)
    Reply

    Yep, one of the first rainy days after a dry summer.  Everything is slick.

  • Junction Lady September 13, 2026 (10:59 am)
    Reply

    Just drove past this and one car is on its side!  Very alarming to see!

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