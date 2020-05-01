EXPANDING: City adds more ‘Stay Healthy Streets’ in east West Seattle

The purple line on that map (also viewable here in PDF) shows the next West Seattle stretch of what the city calls “Stay Healthy Streets,” closed to all motor-vehicle traffic except those accessing homes or businesses. This comes two weeks after the city’s first round of “Stay Healthy Streets” included a stretch in and south of High Point. The full announcement is here. Though it doesn’t name the streets verbally, as best we can tell from the map provided, north to south (mostly), it’s:

*21st SW from 22nd to Myrtle

*Myrtle from 21st to 17th

*17th from Myrtle to Webster

*Webster between 17th and 15th

*15th between Webster and Kenyon

*Kenyon between 15th and 17th

*17th between Kenyon and Delridge

Also:

*Trenton between 17th and 16th

*11th between Cloverdale and Trenton

The announcement says the “Street Closed” signs should be in place by “early next week.”

