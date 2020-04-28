TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch, 6th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:53 AM: 36th morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge. Here are the cameras for the restricted-access low bridge and the 5-way intersection west of it (just repaved):

For general traffic, the main route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map). To get to I-5, exit at Michigan. Here are cameras for the bridge and Michigan east of it:

You can also cross the Duwamish River via the South Park Bridge (map), which puts you on East Marginal Way about a mile south of where the other bridge does. Here’s the South Park camera:

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if a bridge is opening for marine traffic.

TRANSIT ALERTS: Metro’s reduced schedule is in effect – details here. Also, bus capacity is now restricted … The Water Taxi continues its reduced (and shuttle-less) schedule.

Let us know what you're seeing – comment, or text (not if you're at the wheel!) 206-293-6302.