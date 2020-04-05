CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 4/5 roundup

On this 38th day since the first King County coronavirus case was announced, here’s our nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the daily Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

3,167 confirmed positive cases (up 269* from yesterday) 208 confirmed deaths (up 8 from yesterday) *Many of the new cases being reported today were diagnosed in days prior and do not necessarily represent a spike in new cases. The “new confirmed positive cases” figure we publish each day represents all new confirmed cases reported to us through 11:59 the night prior. Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported to us.

2 MORE NEARBY DEATHS: Looking at the county data dashboard, two local zip codes now have 2 deaths each – 98106 and 98126. 98136 and 98146 are still at one death each, and 98116 is at zero.

HERE’S A REALLY IMPRESSIVE NUMBER – 400: That’s how many ventilators Gov. Inslee says our state is giving back to the federal stockpile because other states need them more. A quote of note from today’s announcement:

“I spoke with the governor after conferring with the Washington State Hospital Association to determine what help Washington could offer other states,” said Vice Admiral (ret.) Raquel Bono, M.D., Director, Washington State COVID-19 Health System Response Management. “Thanks to the mitigation efforts the governor has put in place and the cooperation of Washingtonians, we have seen fewer infections in our communities than anticipated. Our current status allows us to help others who have a more immediate need.”

But don’t get complacent, the announcement also warns:

It is important that Washingtonians continue to stay home, wash hands and maintain physical distancing. The data shows that current community mitigation strategies are working to slow the spread of COVID-19, and must be sustained to ensure Washington’s continued success.

ANOTHER WAY YOU CAN HELP: Today’s county update is spotlighting the importance of donating blood, if you are able to.

SPEAKING OF HELPING: As announced tonight, 5 local restaurants are donating 200 “oven-ready” meals to people who need them, starting tomorrow. (We also previously noted another restaurant is giving away sack lunches tomorrow.)

WHILE WE’RE TALKING ABOUT FOOD … An update tonight from West Seattle Farmers’ Market management – they’re hoping a plan for “extremely modified” operation will get the mayor to reconsider her order closing markets (which came before the governor’s order declared them “essential”).

