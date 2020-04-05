NEED FOOD? 5 West Seattle restaurants donating 200+ meals

Even when the going gets tough … generous local independent businesses still keep giving. This =announcement is just in from the proprietors of West Seattle restaurants Peel & Press, West 5, The Bridge, Mission Cantina, and The Westy:

The owners of the above-named businesses will be preparing over 200 individual meals available to medical personnel, seniors, and those who have lost their jobs due to the current economic realities of the Coronavirus.

These meals will be packaged and ready to place in a home oven to finish. With the donations from vendors, owners, and generous customers, we will be able to produce meals for this week and next week to help bring some stability to those in need.

Product Availability

30 of the meals will be giving to the West Seattle Senior Center for delivery. The remaining meals will be available for pickup on Monday starting at 4 pm at Mission Cantina in Admiral (2325 California SW), West 5 in the Alaska Junction (4533 California SW), and Peel and Press in the Morgan Junction (6503 California SW).