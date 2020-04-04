HELPING: Café Mia’s free sack lunches; Evergreen Tang Soo Do’s fitness challenge

Two more independent small West Seattle businesses are helping the community in unique ways:

CAFE MIA: This breakfast/lunch bistro in The Junction has stayed open for takeout but it also providing free food to those in need – this Monday, free sack lunches will be available, no questions asked. See this Instagram post for the number to text if you want one (or more) – or if you are interested in donating to help Café Mia cover the costs.

EVERGREEN TANG SOO DO ACADEMY: This martial-arts studio is about to launch an 8-week fitness challenge, with 3 online workouts a week, that’s also a fundraiser for other local independent businesses. It starts on Monday but there’s still time to sign up. Here’s the flyer (PDF) for “Kicking Coronavirus Out of Seattle”; here’s the signup page.