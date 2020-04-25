CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 4/25 roundup

Here’s a short nightly roundup following a quiet Saturday – :

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health data dashboard:

*5,811 people have tested positive, up 122 from yesterday

*399 people have died, up 12 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 5,063 and 340.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

NO WS FARMERS’ MARKET TOMORROW: Though the U-District and Ballard markets opened for a second weekend, the West Seattle market remains closed. No explanation so far.

FREE FOOD TOMORROW: Reminder,the KBM Commissary weekly free meal will be available 4-6 pm Sunday – details here.

FOOD DELIVERY – FOR STUDENTS: In Seattle Public Schools‘ latest message to families, the district says meal distribution will be done along 38 special school-bus routes, in addition to ongoing availability at certain campuses.

IN CASE YOU DIDN”T SEE THE SUNSET … thanks to James Bratsanos for the photo:

