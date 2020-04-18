West Seattle, Washington

19 Sunday

52℉

CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 4/18 roundup

April 18, 2020 9:31 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news

As we start the eighth week since King County’s first COVID-19 case, here’s tonight’s roundup:

2ND DAY WITH ANOTHER LOCAL DEATH: For the first time since zip-code-specific stats became available, we’e had two days in a row with an additional local death. Today, as happened yesterday, another death was reported in 98126. That area is now up to 5 deaths, while 98106 and 98146 have 2 each, 98136 has 1, and 98116 has none.

NEWEST COUNTYWIDE NUMBERS: Also from the Seattle-King County Public Health data dashboard:

*5,063 people have tested positive, 161 more than yesterday

*340 people have died, 9 more than yesterday

One week ago, the numbers were 4,262 and 284.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

UNEMPLOYMENT EXPANDS, SITE CRASHES: Earlier today, we published a reminder that self-employed people and independent contractors could apply for unemployment benefits starting tonight. Commenters report the website quickly crashed. Here’s an update/apology via Twitter:

BUS CUTS BEGIN: If you have to ride Metro, remember that the latest round of service cuts began today.

NO PARK TROUBLE … that we’ve heard of, anyway. We drove through Alki late today and saw several SPD vehicles; earlier in the day, Mounted Patrol officers were spotted.

SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL RESTAURANTS (ETC.): More updates to our list of local restaurants/beverage businesses offering takeout and/or delivery — another reopening today – Cupcake Royale – plus some changes, including a move for the newly opened West Seattle branch of HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Café.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 4/18 roundup"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.