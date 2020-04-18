CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 4/18 roundup

As we start the eighth week since King County’s first COVID-19 case, here’s tonight’s roundup:

2ND DAY WITH ANOTHER LOCAL DEATH: For the first time since zip-code-specific stats became available, we’e had two days in a row with an additional local death. Today, as happened yesterday, another death was reported in 98126. That area is now up to 5 deaths, while 98106 and 98146 have 2 each, 98136 has 1, and 98116 has none.

NEWEST COUNTYWIDE NUMBERS: Also from the Seattle-King County Public Health data dashboard:

*5,063 people have tested positive, 161 more than yesterday

*340 people have died, 9 more than yesterday

One week ago, the numbers were 4,262 and 284.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

UNEMPLOYMENT EXPANDS, SITE CRASHES: Earlier today, we published a reminder that self-employed people and independent contractors could apply for unemployment benefits starting tonight. Commenters report the website quickly crashed. Here’s an update/apology via Twitter:

Our system update is complete and eServices is online. However, the site is experiencing an extremely high volume of visitors and pages are loading slowly. Please keep trying or come back and try later. Thank you for your patience. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Washington State ESD (@ESDwaWorks) April 19, 2020

BUS CUTS BEGIN: If you have to ride Metro, remember that the latest round of service cuts began today.

NO PARK TROUBLE … that we’ve heard of, anyway. We drove through Alki late today and saw several SPD vehicles; earlier in the day, Mounted Patrol officers were spotted.

SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL RESTAURANTS (ETC.): More updates to our list of local restaurants/beverage businesses offering takeout and/or delivery — another reopening today – Cupcake Royale – plus some changes, including a move for the newly opened West Seattle branch of HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Café.

