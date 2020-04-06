CORONAVIRUS: Monday 4/6 roundup

No more speculation whether schools will reopen to finish out the school year – they won’t. That’s the biggest story in this edition of our nightly roundup:

GOVERNOR SAYS, NO IN-PERSON SCHOOL BEFORE FALL: Governor Inslee and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal made the announcement at mid-afternoon – schools will stay closed for the rest of this school year. But schools still need to educate their students, they made it clear. Here’s our coverage, with video of the announcement, plus Seattle Public Schools‘ concurrently issued statement.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From today’s Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

3,331 confirmed positive cases (up 164* from yesterday) 220 confirmed deaths (up 14 from yesterday) * The “new confirmed positive cases” figure we publish each day represents all new confirmed cases reported to us through 11:59 the night prior. Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported to us.

One week ago, King County reported 2,330 cases and 150 deaths.

SO HOW ABOUT THE PROJECTIONS? At least one set has been revised downward. (That tweet was later followed by this Seattle Times story.)

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

ALIGNING THE DATES, AND MORE: Multiple city announcements today revised potential end dates for closures to align with the governor’s extension of “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” through May 4th. One was from the mayor. From the announcement:

The Mayor’s Executive Order extends the following policies until May 4: Closure of City facilities including public-facing counters, Seattle Public Library locations, and community centers and Seattle beaches; Suspension of City-permitted events, with the exception of farmers markets which will continue to be for a potential re-opening; Suspension of enforcement of paid parking requirements on City streets and enforcement of select hourly time limits outside no-parking or special zones; and Continuing the Utility Discount Program’s self-certification pilot program. The Mayor’s Executive Order extends the following policies until further notice: Suspension of enforcement of the 72-hour parking rule, and suspension of booting and towing vehicles with unpaid parking tickets; Creation of temporary restaurant loading zones, and temporary parking zones for hospital and human services staff; and Flexible payment plans and shutoff policies for City utilities.

ALSO ALIGNED: The Seattle Public Library‘s facilities remain closed at least until May 4th, but Chief Librarian Marcellus Turner reminds you of the other ways you can access SPL services.

MORE CITY NEWS: SPD and SFD posted info on how their staffs are affected by COVID-19.

TONIGHT’S FINAL WORDS: Saw a lot of chalk art while out walking today. This pic, however, came in via text, seen in Admiral:

Props to the poet for that adaptation.

