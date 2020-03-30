CORONAVIRUS: Monday 3/30 roundup

The governor says 90 percent of Washingtonians are heeding the “stay-home order” – but the other 10 percent need to “join the team.” So enforcement guidance is the newest announcement, topping tonight’s roundup:

DON’T IGNORE THE ORDER: We carried the live feed of Gov. Inslee‘s briefing this afternoon, which his office followed with this news release. He announced an online form for people who want to report business violations, and had law-enforcement-agency chiefs speak to how to report other suspected violations, with one caveat: Don’t call 911.

SOCIAL DISTANCING IS HELPING, SO DON’T STOP NOW: Not only didd the governor sound that theme today, so did the mayor.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From today’s Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

2330 confirmed positive cases (up 171 from yesterday) 150 confirmed deaths (up 9 from yesterday) 15 people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities

To compare – one week ago, the countywide case total was 1170, and the death total was 87. Tonight, the county’s data dashboard still shows 2 deaths in West Seattle zip codes (98126 and 98136).

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

PROPERTY-TAX DEADLINE EXTENSION: If you pay your taxes directly to King County, not through a mortgage company, you have until June 1st to pay the taxes that otherwise are due on April 30th.

COUNCIL SUPPORTS RENT/MORTGAGE MORATORIUM: Seattle City Councilmembers gave unanimous support today to a resolution calling on state and federal leaders to order a rent/mortgage-payment moratorium.

OPEN RESTAURANTS/BEVERAGE BUSINESSES: While we’re continuing to update our West Seattle list of who’s open for takeout/delivery (please keep updating us about changes!), the city has come up with a new map.

TONIGHT’S FINAL WORDS: Thanks to Debbie for the photo of this sighting at Hamilton Viewpoint in North Admiral: