Wondering how COVID-19 has affected poiice/fire staffing? See the numbers

Both the SPD and SFD blog-format websites have just published updates on how COVID-19 has affected their staffing. First, from SPD Blotter:
Seattle Police Department (SPD) employees in either Quarantine or Isolation: 50
SPD employees who have returned to work based on Public Health guidelines: 194
SPD employees who have tested positive for COVID-19: 6
SPD employees who have been tested at our First Responder testing site, but tested negative for COVID-19: 87*
* denotes an approximate number
And from Fireline:
Members currently in quarantine or isolation: 29 members
Total number of SFD personnel impacted since the beginning of tracking COVID-19: 88 members
Total number of SFD personnel who have completed their 14-day quarantine and returned to work: 59 members
Testing:
This includes those who have received testing at the site designated for first responders and those who have shared their results from testing conducted at a private physician.
Total number of known SFD personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19: 16 members
Total number of SFD personnel with a negative test results at first responder testing site: 58 members
Total number of SFD personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered: 1 member
Neither post includes by-precinct or by-station information.
