Wondering how COVID-19 has affected poiice/fire staffing? See the numbers

Both the SPD and SFD blog-format websites have just published updates on how COVID-19 has affected their staffing. First, from SPD Blotter:

SPD employees who have been tested at our First Responder testing site, but tested negative for COVID-19: 87*

And from Fireline:

Members currently in quarantine or isolation: 29 members

Total number of SFD personnel impacted since the beginning of tracking COVID-19: 88 members

Total number of SFD personnel who have completed their 14-day quarantine and returned to work: 59 members

Testing:

This includes those who have received testing at the site designated for first responders and those who have shared their results from testing conducted at a private physician.

Total number of known SFD personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19: 16 members

Total number of SFD personnel with a negative test results at first responder testing site: 58 members

Total number of SFD personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered: 1 member