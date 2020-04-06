West Seattle, Washington

07 Tuesday

55℉

Wondering how COVID-19 has affected poiice/fire staffing? See the numbers

April 6, 2020 7:06 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | Health | West Seattle news

Both the SPD and SFD blog-format websites have just published updates on how COVID-19 has affected their staffing. First, from SPD Blotter:

Seattle Police Department (SPD) employees in either Quarantine or Isolation: 50

SPD employees who have returned to work based on Public Health guidelines: 194

SPD employees who have tested positive for COVID-19: 6

SPD employees who have been tested at our First Responder testing site, but tested negative for COVID-19: 87*

* denotes an approximate number

And from Fireline:

Members currently in quarantine or isolation: 29 members
Total number of SFD personnel impacted since the beginning of tracking COVID-19: 88 members
Total number of SFD personnel who have completed their 14-day quarantine and returned to work: 59 members
Testing:

This includes those who have received testing at the site designated for first responders and those who have shared their results from testing conducted at a private physician.

Total number of known SFD personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19: 16 members
Total number of SFD personnel with a negative test results at first responder testing site: 58 members
Total number of SFD personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered: 1 member

Neither post includes by-precinct or by-station information.

Share This

No Replies to "Wondering how COVID-19 has affected poiice/fire staffing? See the numbers"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.