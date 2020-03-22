West Seattle, Washington

22 Sunday

52℉

WEST SEATTLE ART: Joy at 54th/Andover

March 22, 2020 11:18 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Coronavirus | Neighborhoods | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

Thanks to the texter who sent the invitation to “find joy,” chalked at 54th/Andover. What’s YOUR neighborhood doing? Photos always welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE ART: Joy at 54th/Andover"

  • G March 22, 2020 (11:42 am)
    Reply

    Thanks for this! It totally put a smile on my face! 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.