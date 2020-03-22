WEST SEATTLE ART: Joy at 54th/Andover

Thanks to the texter who sent the invitation to “find joy,” chalked at 54th/Andover. What’s YOUR neighborhood doing? Photos always welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!
West Seattle, Washington
22 Sunday
Thanks for this! It totally put a smile on my face!
