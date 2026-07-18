West Seattle Grand Parade, Float Dodger 5K, Alki Art Fair, car show, wine party, more for your Saturday!

Our Saturday list begins with two big events in West Seattle today:

(‘Live’ SDOT camera at Walk All Ways; California closes at 8 am for 5K and parade)

WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE: More than 85 entries! The parade presented by the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation starts from California/Lander at 11, proceeding southbound to California/Edmunds. Parking restrictions on and near the route start at 7 am; street closures start at 8. Buses are rerouted too. See all our previews by scrolling here.

FLOAT DODGER 5K: Before the parade, the Float Dodger 5K run/walk presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) as a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank starts from Hiawatha at 9:30 am. You can still sign up on site and join in! (2700 California SW).

Here’s what else is up, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEEKEND BEACH VOLLEYBALL CLINIC: 8 am to 2 pm today and tomorrow at Alki – details in our calendar listing.

DROP OFF DONATIONS AT THE MOUNT: 9 am-noon donation drive to help with The Mount’s patio project – details here.

BERRY CELEBRATION & RESTORATION: Work party at Westcrest Park, 9 am, still room to sign up as of early today.

FREE MEDITATION: For a calming start to your Saturday, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am, free – details in our calendar listing.

VOLUNTEER WORK PARTY: 9 am-noon, help out along Longfellow Creek. (25th SW and SW Juneau)

(WSB photo, Alki Art Fair day 1)

ALKI ART FAIR, DAY 2: 10 am-6 pm, 100 artists/crafters, live music (until 7), more, all on the Alki promenade from the Bathhouse westward (the stage is just east of it).

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: New location this season! 10 am-2 pm, shop for fruit and vegetables, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, more … (9th SW and SW Henderson)

DACHSHUND WALK: 10 am Saturdays, bring your dachshund to Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) for a group walk.

MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT: Saturdays, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)

SINGALONG BRUNCH: Not happening this weekend.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: Not happening today.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: The season continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

CHROME AND COMMUNITY CAR SHOW: On 17th SW south of SW Roxbury in White Center, it’s the Eazy Duz It Car Club‘s annual “Chrome and Community“ car show, 11 am to 7 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, swim in the outdoor saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW); here’s the session schedule.

WADING POOLS: Two West Seattle wading pools will be open today since the afternoon forecast is for sunshine and 70 degrees – Hiawatha (2700 California SW) noon-5:30 pm and Lincoln Park noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room and Wine Bar offers student-produced wines, tasting flights, and casual food pairings while supporting hands-on winemaking and hospitality education. Each tasting and purchase directly contributes to student production, education, and training opportunities.

SUMMER WINE RELEASE PARTY: And a special event today – 3-5 pm at Northwest Wine Academy on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

FREE MASSAGE CLINIC: The walk-in clinic is back at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

‘THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN”: Free shorter “Backyard Bard” version of outdoor Shakespeare with GreenStage, 4 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW – here’s where they perform).

BASEBALL: 6:05 pm home game for the DubSea Fish Sticks at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, vs. the Northwest Honkers. Check for tickets here!

‘THE WINTER’S TALE’: More free outdoor Shakespeare with GreenStage, 7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW – here’s where they perform).

AT THE SKYLARK: No show on tonight’s calendar.

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm with DJ Tomás. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 (plus $5 skate rental).

KARAOKE AT TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm Megastar Karaoke at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night wraps up with Rone at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Planning a West Seattle event that’s open to the community? Tell us about it; calendar listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!