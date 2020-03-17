COMMUNITY: 32nd SW neighbors stay strong with signs, art, smiles

(WSB photo above; other photos are courtesy neighbor Sara)

On 32nd SW between The Triangle and Luna Park, that is literally a sign of the times. A nearby resident emailed us after spotting those signs in multiple windows while he was out for a walk. We drove over for a look and happened into Sara and neighbors in the midst of what they called a “6-foot happy hour”:

They explained that the “OK” signs were a neighbor’s idea, inspired by disaster-preparedness advice to carry them – they say “HELP” on the other side – and last night they were distributed. Sara tells us about 100 were given out and 33 are already up in windows. Not just for emergency use, she explains: “From benign needs like an elderly neighbor that needs an outside lightbulb changed but can’t climb a ladder, to the needs we can’t yet anticipate such as ill neighbors needing medication or groceries.” But that’s not all yoo’ll see in the windows on 32nd:

They’re displaying window art, so other neighbors can enjoy it. Sara says, “Not sure where this came from but jumped on the bandwagon and are making people’s daily walks more colorful!” There’s even a schedule for a weekly “window art walk”:

What’s YOUR neighborhood doing? Let us know – and send photos if you can (we have to keep our distance too) – westseattleblog@gmail.com

P.S. Here’s a printable OK/HELP sign – we’ll swap out the link when we find a better one.

P.P.S. ICYMI on Monday, here’s the guide to safely checking in on, and/or helping, neighbors.