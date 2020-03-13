THE LIST: What’s happening & not happening on your West Seattle Friday

(Bald Eagles, photographed Wednesday at Lincoln Park by Mark MacDonald)
First, what IS happening (always subject to last-minute change, though):
LAST DAY FOR LIBRARIES: Seattle Public Library branches are closing for at least a month after 6 pm tonight.
LAST DAY FOR COMMUNITY CENTERS/POOLS: As announced, they too are closing after today.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION @ HP ELEMENTARY: Again today until early evening, Highland Park Elementary PTA volunteers are distributing food at the school. Donations welcome too. (1012 SW Trenton)
FOOD DISTRIBUTION FOR SANISLO STUDENTS: 11 am-2 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club. (1116 SW Holden)
LUNCHES AT THE JUNCTION CHURCH: The weekly lunch is now a distribution of sack lunches, all welcome, noon-12:30 pm. (4157 California SW)
SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)
LIVE IN-STORE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm, Mr. Dinkles. Free, all ages. (California/Alaska)
MUSIC AT PACIFIC ROOM: 8 pm, Jose “Juicy” Gonzales. Cover info here. (2808 Alki SW)
MUSIC AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: 9 pm, The Mutineers, Michael Ray & the Plastic Sheets, Gravel Road. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)
What’s NOT happening, from our cancellations, postponements, changes page:
CANCELED – ArtsWest production “Saint Joan”
CANCELED – Seattle CYO Athletics games
CANCELED – CRS community meal at Our Lady of Guadalupe
CANCELED – VR Wine Happy Hour at Quail Park West Seattle
CANCELED – HPIC Art Lounge
CANCELED – Senior Center of West Seattle “non-essential” programs/events
POSTPONED – Arbor Heights Elementary auction (new date: May 8th)
POSTPONED – West Seattle High School Big Band Dinner Dance (no new date yet)
POSTPONED – West Side Presbyterian Garage Sale (new dates are June 5 & 6)
Please continue sending in not only cancellations/changes but also announcements of what IS happening – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – business info welcome too – thank you!
