THE LIST: What’s happening & not happening on your West Seattle Friday

(Bald Eagles, photographed Wednesday at Lincoln Park by Mark MacDonald)

First, what IS happening (always subject to last-minute change, though):

LAST DAY FOR LIBRARIES: Seattle Public Library branches are closing for at least a month after 6 pm tonight.

LAST DAY FOR COMMUNITY CENTERS/POOLS: As announced, they too are closing after today.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION @ HP ELEMENTARY: Again today until early evening, Highland Park Elementary PTA volunteers are distributing food at the school. Donations welcome too. (1012 SW Trenton)

FOOD DISTRIBUTION FOR SANISLO STUDENTS: 11 am-2 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club. (1116 SW Holden)

LUNCHES AT THE JUNCTION CHURCH: The weekly lunch is now a distribution of sack lunches, all welcome, noon-12:30 pm. (4157 California SW)

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

LIVE IN-STORE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm, Mr. Dinkles. Free, all ages. (California/Alaska)

MUSIC AT PACIFIC ROOM: 8 pm, Jose “Juicy” Gonzales. Cover info here. (2808 Alki SW)

MUSIC AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: 9 pm, The Mutineers, Michael Ray & the Plastic Sheets, Gravel Road. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

What’s NOT happening, from our cancellations, postponements, changes page:

CANCELED – ArtsWest production “Saint Joan”

CANCELED – Seattle CYO Athletics games

CANCELED – CRS community meal at Our Lady of Guadalupe

CANCELED – VR Wine Happy Hour at Quail Park West Seattle

CANCELED – HPIC Art Lounge

CANCELED – Senior Center of West Seattle “non-essential” programs/events

POSTPONED – Arbor Heights Elementary auction (new date: May 8th)

POSTPONED – West Seattle High School Big Band Dinner Dance (no new date yet)

POSTPONED – West Side Presbyterian Garage Sale (new dates are June 5 & 6)

Please continue sending in not only cancellations/changes but also announcements of what IS happening – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – business info welcome too – thank you!