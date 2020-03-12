West Seattle, Washington

HOW TO HELP: Highland Park Elementary PTA working to ensure people stay fed

March 12, 2020 1:37 pm
The Highland Park Elementary PTA is working to ensure community members stay fed. If you need help – or can offer help – here’s what Laura Olson, co-president, sent us along with the photos:

We are here at Highland Park Elementary, handing out grocery bags of food and sack lunches to our school families. We’ll be here all day, until 7 and again tomorrow.

Food is available to our community members in need; please stop by. We are taking donations of food or volunteers, and donations can be made via PayPal to hpemustang@gmail.com. Thank you for your help! The more support we receive, the more families we can help during this school closure.

HPE is at 1012 SW Trenton [map].

