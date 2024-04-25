BIZNOTES: HomeStreet Bank x SW Seattle Historical Society; Little Donkey brunch; Molly Moon’s timeline

Three business notes:

HOMESTREET X SWSHS: We photographed Bob Livingston of HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) and Elizabeth Rudrud from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society as HomeStreet wrapped up its month of spotlighting SWSHS at the West Seattle branch. Visitors have had the chance to enter a drawing for two free tickets to the upcoming SWSHS gala, and the drawing was held Wednesday. Elizabeth told us they’ve added a third guest speaker to the gala on May 3 (tickets and info here): Michael Halady, the Duwamish artist who carved the story pole now at Admiral Way Viewpoint Park. Live-auction items at the gala include making your own ice cream with Husky Deli and a custom mural with Desmond Hansen. If you can’t get to the gala, the online auction – open to all – starts next Monday (April 29), with items including a three-day stay at a lodge near Yellowstone. Preview – and register for – the online auction by going here.

LITTLE DONKEY BRUNCH: When the new restaurant at 3401 California SW opened in February, the proprietors said they’d be adding brunch – and that finally launches this week, every Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 3 pm. Here’s the menu.

MOLLY MOON’S TIMELINE: Almost three weeks now since we reported Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream is moving into 4540 California SW in The Junction. It’s not going to happen as quickly as you might expect – Katie from Molly Moon’s answered our followup inquiry: “Of course everyone wants to know ‘when will you be open?’ and all I can say is that we want to be open as soon as possible! So much of the timing is out of our control (permitting, construction schedules, etc) but if it goes our way, we’d love to be scooping cones and cups by this fall!” City records show the company has indeed applied for permits, so the process has begun.