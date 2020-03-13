FOOD: Where Sanislo Elementary students can get lunch today

As reported earlier this morning, Seattle Public Schools will have lunches available at five local sites starting Monday, but that’s three days away. In addition to the Highland Park PTA effort continuing today, we have word of a lunch distribution for Sanislo Elementary students, from volunteer Holli:

Lunches for Sanislo Students provided today at Highland Park Improvement Club, 11 am-2 pm. Thanks to the community and neighbors for pitching in to provide, assemble and serve! And to the Board of the club for providing this hub. Address: 1116 SW Holden St.

Also see our daily highlight lists (today’s coming up shortly) for an all-ages site. Any others, for kids and/or adults, as this goes on, please let us know.