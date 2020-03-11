CORONAVIRUS: Update on Senior Center of West Seattle operations

The Senior Center of West Seattle serves thousands of local residents, so we’ve been publishing updates on how the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting its operations and programs. The latest from interim director Amy Lee Derenthal:

March 11, 2020

The Senior Center of West Seattle (SCWS) shares your concerns about the rapidly evolving and expanding global novel coronavirus (COVID-19). At this time, there are no cases of COVID-19 at the SCWS, nor any staff with symptoms.

The SCWS will continue to be closed except for essential programs listed below through March 31st following the Seattle School Closure notice and recommendations from the King County Department of Public Health.

SCWS ESSENTIAL PROGRAM UPDATE

–Community Dining – sack lunches are available between 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

–Food Bank distributions on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.

–Meals on Wheels will be delivered as normal on Wednesdays.

–Social Workers are continuing outreach and will have office hours for individuals as needed.

–Stop and Shop: We will keep the Stop and Shop open as long as we have volunteer coverage. Communications will go out as we know more and if we have to close.

Please call the Senior Center at 206-932-4044 if you have questions about these services.