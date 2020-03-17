REMINDER: Where to find our list of West Seattle restaurant/beverage businesses open for takeout/delivery

(Makeshift short-term drive-up pickup spaces in The Junction)

ICYMI on Monday, we have a list of West Seattle restaurants, coffee shops, and other beverage/food businesses that are offering pickup/delivery – see it here, find it linked to one of our home-page spotlight boxes, or find it linked in our site navigation menu; choose RESTAURANT LIST. The info is from business proprietors and readers, plus some research we’ve done (including driving around to read notes on doors/windows), so if yours is missing, just get us the info – 206-293-6302 text/voice, or (ideal) westseattleblog@gmail.com. And everyone keep in mind that this is all subject to change as businesses decide day to day what makes sense; please send us updates, too.