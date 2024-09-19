West Seattle, Washington

19 Thursday

Countywide property-tax increase proposed to save health clinics, fix Harborview Medical Center

September 19, 2024 5:31 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Health | West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

It’s budget season for government agencies, which is why you’re hearing more than usual about money matters. One of today’s announcements would bring a countywide property-tax increase to save King County’s endangered public-health clinics and to fund maintenance at Harborview Medical Center, our region’s trauma hospital. This proposal does not need voter approval; it’s made possible by what the announcement from King County Executive Dow Constantine calls “a modified county hospital property tax authority approved by the state Legislature earlier this year.” It would cost 8.5 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value – that’s $72 a year for a house at the median King County valuation of $850,000. Here’s what the announcement says that money would go for:

It will raise $25 million, about 3 cents, for Public Health — Seattle & King County to sustain clinic operations in 2025 and provide essential health services to the most vulnerable. It will also raise $25 million for operations supporting those most in need at HMC. Roughly 2 cents of the tax total will raise $19 million for major infrastructure improvement projects at HMC in 2025. The remaining amount covers administrative costs to implement operations and contributes to the fund’s rainy-day reserve.

Clinic funding had been coming from the general fund, which faces a nine-digit shortfall. The county’s clinics serve 80,000 people; the nearest one is in the Greenbridge area of White Center, focusing on services for mothers and babies.

5 Replies to "Countywide property-tax increase proposed to save health clinics, fix Harborview Medical Center"

  • Amy September 19, 2024 (5:51 pm)
    Reply

    This is add’l to the proposed property tax increase for the 1.5XX billion transportation bill we are voting on in Nov? 

    • WSB September 19, 2024 (6:12 pm)
      Reply

      This isn’t on the ballot; it would take effect sometime after the first of the year if it remains in the budget plan the County Council eventually approves.

  • Darren September 19, 2024 (6:02 pm)
    Reply

    I worked at HMC for 15 years as a administrator they do great work but to say there is waste is a understatement can’t speak to physical maintenance but salaries of senior leadership and lack of productivity measures the hospital and clinics are poorly run, and if you try to speak power to leadership you are not heardrefuse to look at changes outside the box or to listen to those at the front lineUnfortunate the levy doesn’t require a vote, if people had opportunity to ask questions Remember the county owns the land harborview sits on, UW/ Uw medicine operatesit administratively Bloated layers and crazy salaries at the senior administration level, limited to no accountability 

  • Vee September 19, 2024 (6:26 pm)
    Reply

    Can’t handle any more property taxes which are due to poor management and budget and inflated salaries of someMy mortgage went up 150 last time and being on fixed income is impossible 

  • Ferns September 19, 2024 (6:36 pm)
    Reply

    Ever increasing taxes should not be linked to property. Housing is a necessity. 

