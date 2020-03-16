CORONAVIRUS: The Monday 3/16 roundup

Here’s how the day went:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From today’s Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

Public Health – Seattle & King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/15/20. 488 confirmed cases (up 68 from yesterday)

43 confirmed deaths (up 6 from yesterday) These additional deaths include: A man in his 80s, who died on 3/15

A woman in her 70s, who died on 3/15

A man in his 80s, who died on 3/11

A woman in her 50s, who died 3/8 at Harborview Medical Center

A woman in her 70s, who died on 3/14 at Northwest Hospital

A woman her 90s, a resident of Redmond of Redmond Care & Rehab, who died on 3/12 Of the 43 deaths reported, 29 are confirmed to be associated with Life Care Center.

ANOTHER BRIDGE PARK CASE: Families at Bridge Park in High Point have been told of another COVID-19 case at the senior-living complex.

NEWEST PUBLIC-HEALTH ORDERS: The governor, King and Snohomish County executives, SKCPH leaders, and Seattle’s mayor all gathered for a media briefing late this morning. They discussed the orders issued last night, shutting down a variety of businesses, among them, movie theaters, leading to this:

Here’s our coverage, including video. For the first time since the outbreak began, reporters weren’t allowed in the room – one TV station’s camera provided a feed to anyone interested, and a conference-call phone number was provided for reporters to listen in and to ask questions.

FOOD/BEVERAGE BUSINESSES: As we first reported last night, a major part of the new orders shuts down in-house eating and drinking. Dozens of West Seattle food and beverage businesses have complied with the orders by offering takeout and/or delivery – and telling customers in a variety of ways, including this signage we found on La Rustica‘s door:

We’re still adding to this already-long list of who’s open to offer takeout/delivery.

FINANCIALLY HURTING? Here’s an updated city list of resources, with more promised.

CLOSING THE PRECINCT: In recent years, Seattle Police have kept precinct lobbies open to the public around the clock. Now, the outbreak has closed them.

INFO TO SHARE? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!