CORONAVIRUS: Friday 3/27 roundup

Ending the week, and the second full day of the “stay-home order,” exactly four weeks after the first King County COVID-19 case was announced, here are the day’s developments:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: From today’s Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

1,828 confirmed positive cases (up 251 from yesterday) 125 confirmed deaths (up 16 from yesterday)

DATA DASHBOARD’S BACK: It now shows 14,140 people have test results so far in King County. Among them, in the zip codes that are wholly or partly in West Seattle:

98106 – 141 tested, 13 positive, 0 deaths

98116 – 171 tested, 13 positive, 0 deaths

98126 – 180 tested, 17 positive, 1 death

98136 – 103 tested, 8 positive, 1 death

98146 – 133 tested, 14 positve, 0 deaths

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: 3,723 confirmed cases, 175 deaths; see other state stats here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them – nation by nation – here.

MORE TESTING: Today’s county news release also has this note:

Testing capacity for COVID-19 continues to expand throughout the community through the University of Washington lab, commercial laboratories, and large health care systems. Large health care systems and community clinics are increasingly offering testing for people who are symptomatic. Residents should call ahead to providers to confirm availability and testing appointments/processes.

NEED FOOD? The city has a new interactive map showing places/times that it’s available to those who need it, including the Seattle Public Schools lunch sites, food banks, and senior centers.

NEW ‘HYGIENE CENTER‘: On the heels of the city’s announcement of shelter expansion -including room for up to 50 people at Southwest Teen Life Center – they’re also sending portable restrooms and hand-washing stations to six city parks including Westcrest Park in southeast West Seattle.

MORE TRANSPORTATION SERVICE CUTS: West Seattle service reductions (among other places) have been announced by Washington State Ferries and by Sound Transit.

ANOTHER SLOGAN: “Keep A Lid on It, Seattle.” Here’s what that’s about.

RESTAURANTS/BEVERAGE BUSINESSES: Every day we’re getting updates for our West Seattle (and part of White Center) list – if you can get takeout this weekend and help support some of these local businesses, check it out!

MEMORABLE MARQUEE: One local restaurant – Boss Drive-In in South Delridge – has a message with which we agree wholeheartedly:

Thanks to the texter who sent that!

GOT INFO? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!