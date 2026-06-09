Madison MS girls invited to meet West Seattle HS swim/dive team members at school Wednesday

(Photo courtesy Ryan O’Donnell)
One more week until Seattle Public Schools get out for summer – but next year’s already in the thoughts of some students – for example, the West Seattle High School girls’ swim and dive team will take some time tomorrow to visit Madison Middle School to meet potential future recruits. The team’s new head coach Ryan O’Donnell sent us this announcement to share with you:
The WSHS Girls Swim and Dive Team is having a “Meet & Greet” on Wednesday at Madison Middle School during lunch. Members of the team and the coach will be in the cafeteria during lunch to talk about the swim team, answer questions. and meet interested Madison students. Interested swimmers and divers of ALL skill levels are encouraged to meet the team. We are a Varsity, no-cut sport looking for students to join our fun, growing team.
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