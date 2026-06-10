PREVIEW: Last West Seattle Art Walk of spring tomorrow! New way to decide where to go

Tomorrow is the second Thursday of June, and that means it’s West Seattle Art Walk night, last one of spring! This time, a new way to plan where to go and what to see – the Art Walk venues are on a new type of map that you can use to click each venue and open a sidebar with artist info. The map spots are also color-coded to show their level of Art Walk participation, such as the restaurants and bars where you’ll find food and drink specials. General Art Walk hours are 5 pm to 8 pm on second Thursdays, and you’ll find venues from Alki and Admiral to Gatewood and Morgan Junction – start here!