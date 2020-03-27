FERRIES: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth moving to 2-boat schedule for at least a month

(WSB photo)

Washington State Ferries will reduce service on some routes – including Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth – starting Sunday, and continuing for at least a month. WSF says the “Triangle Route” will reduce sailings by about a third, moving to a two-boat schedule. WSF says the temporary schedule will also suspend these early-morning sailings:.

· 1:25 a.m. Vashon to Fauntleroy

· 1:45 a.m. Southworth to Fauntleroy

· 2:20 a.m. Fauntleroy to Vashon

· 2:45 a.m. Vashon to Southworth

WSF explains:

These service reductions and the earlier announced extension of the winter sailing schedule prepares WSF for the ongoing effects of COVID-19 disrupting service, including: · A continued decrease in ridership due to public health recommendations

· Availability of sufficient crew personnel to meet federal requirements

In the announcement, WSF head Amy Scarton is quoted as waning, “Further suspensions and adjustments are possible depending on ridership trends.” Systemwide ridership is down 60 percent compared to a month ago – 80+ percent fewer walk-ons, almost 50 percent fewer vehicles.