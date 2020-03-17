ALSO OPEN: Click! Design That Fits goes delivery/pickup

It’s not just restaurants/beverage businesses – some retailers are going delivery/pickup too, like longtime WSB sponsor Click! Design That Fits in The Junction. Their message to customers:

Guys. This COVID-19 thing is out.of.control. We want you, our staff, and our vendors to stay healthy at all costs. We’ve decided that it’s in our collective best interests to temporarily close the store starting on Tuesday 3.17.20. We will remain closed until further notice.

We’ve been blown away by the support you’ve given us over the past week as this thing has gotten bigger and crazier. We can’t thank you enough for supporting the locally owned, independent businesses who employ your friends, neighbors and kids and give back to West Seattle in countless ways. We go into this break buoyed by your dedication to this community and the small businesses that make it tick.

While we’re closed we’ll be doing a TON of website updates so you can still get your Click! fix. Our web shop will remain open and we’ll be shipping orders regularly. Orders over $75 will ship free anywhere in the USA. If you’re local, we can deliver within West Seattle for no charge (orders of $50 or more) and will have curbside order pickups by appointment (any order amount).

Keep your eyes peeled for email and social media (Instagram, Facebook) updates from us and definitely reach out to us at hello@clickdesignthatfits.com if you have thoughts, questions or concerns.

Thank you again for being the best. We love you and are looking forward to seeing your faces again in the near future. Until then, stay safe and wash your hands!