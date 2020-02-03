DEVELOPMENT: Approvals for two California SW projects south of The Junction

Two land-use approvals from the city:

5616 CALIFORNIA SW: The administrative (staff, not board) design review for the project on this site south of C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) is complete, opening an appeal period. The decision is here; how to appeal (deadline February 18th), here. 8 townhouses are planned, in 3 buildings, with 5 offstreet-parking spaces. The design decision says the exceptional tree on the site is staying.

5242 CALIFORNIA SW: This approval refers only to the 9-townhouse plan for the north section of the site that holds this long-vacated strip mall, but is a finalization of the Design Review Board approval that also included 9 townhouses on the south site. The deadline for appealing this decision (this notice explains how) is February 13th.