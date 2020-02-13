DEVELOPMENT: 3417 Harbor SW project description changes as Design Review Board meeting officially announced

As we first reported last month, the 3417 Harbor SW apartment project is scheduled for its first Southwest Design Review Board meeting on March 5th, as confirmed by the city’s official announcement today. The description of the project has changed – now the city summarizes it as “an 8-story, 143-unit apartment building. Parking for 140 vehicles proposed.” That’s 3 more stories and twice the parking mentioned previously – we’re checking with the city on that, as the draft “packet” with the previous description is still the newest one on record. The meeting is at 6:30 pm March 5th at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon) in The Junction. The meeting will include a public-comment period, but if you can’t be there, you can also send in comments – today’s notice (PDF) explains how.