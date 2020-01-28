DEVELOPMENT: 1st Design Review Board date set for 3417 Harbor SW apartments

Ten months ago, we reported on an early-stage proposal for an apartment building at 3417 Harbor SW, just north of the West Seattle Bridge, on the site that now holds this small commercial building:

(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

The plan has proceeded through the city system since then, with an Early Community Outreach meeting in mid-December. Now its first Southwest Design Review Board meeting is set, and the project is starting to take shape – here are the three size/shape (“massing”) options in the draft design packet (PDF):

It is now described as “a 5-story, 140-unit apartment building. Parking for 68 vehicles proposed” – almost twice the unit count mentioned last year. The architecture firm for the project is Atelier Drome. The SWDRB meeting is tentatively set for 6:30 pm Thursday, March 5, at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon).