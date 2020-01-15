WEST SEATTLE SNOW: A little more

That’s what Southwest Athletic Complex looked like this morning – one of the places in West Seattle where light snow from earlier this week is lingering. And you might notice a little more on the ground in your neighborhood when you return home tonight – light snow is falling right now and the National Weather Service expects showers to continue for a while:

Another band of moderate to heavy precipitation is moving onshore from the Pacific near Hoquiam. A band of snow is also affecting the Puget sound lowlands. The dry air will limit accumulation and most will fall as flurries to light snow. #wawx pic.twitter.com/qgfWxcoZcY — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 15, 2020

No new alerts so far.