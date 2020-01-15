West Seattle, Washington

15 Wednesday

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: A little more

January 15, 2020 1:57 pm
That’s what Southwest Athletic Complex looked like this morning – one of the places in West Seattle where light snow from earlier this week is lingering. And you might notice a little more on the ground in your neighborhood when you return home tonight – light snow is falling right now and the National Weather Service expects showers to continue for a while:

No new alerts so far.

