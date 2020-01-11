VIDEO: Happy 95th birthday to Adah Cruzen!

West Seattle philanthropist Adah Rhodes Cruzen celebrated her 95th birthday with an ice-cream social at Aegis Living of West Seattle this afternoon. Clay Eals sent the photo, as well as this video of Adah being serenaded by The Ukes:
She’s made headlines multiple times in the past year and a half – first with a gift toward restoring the historic West Seattle murals that her late husband Earl Cruzen made happen, then with gifts to the Senior Center and to the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, followed by one to the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. Last summer, she rode in the West Seattle Grand Parade as the recipient of the Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Service to the Community.
| 0 COMMENTS