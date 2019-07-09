CONGRATULATIONS! Adah Cruzen chosen as 2019 West Seattle Grand Parade’s Orville Rummel Trophy honoree

(WSB photo from April)

This spring, philanthropist Adah Rhodes Cruzen was honored as Westsider of the Year by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. Now, another honor – she will ride in the West Seattle Grand Parade on July 20th as this year’s recipient of the Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Service to the Community. The West Seattle Rotary Club Foundation presents the parade and just announced Adah Cruzen as the recipient, as well as announcing Carl Blake – of bakery fame – as this year’s Grand Marshal. The parade runs southbound on California SW from Lander to Edmunds starting at 11 am Saturday, July 20th, and you can cheer for the honorees in advance as the awards are presented at next Tuesday’s West Seattle Big Band Concert in the Park (7 pm July 16th on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center, Walnut/Lander).

P.S. This will actually be Adah Cruzen’s second Grand Parade ride with the Rummel Trophy – in 2014, her husband Earl Cruzen was the honoree but had to stay home on doctor’s orders, so she filled in:

(July 2014 photo by Steve Fuller)

Mr. Cruzen died in 2017.