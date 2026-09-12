Producing a ~25-hour event for an in-person and online audience can be a challenge, so this year’s “Bend It Like Booker“ got off to a later-than-planned start this morning, but we arrived in time for organizer Rachel Glass‘s welcome:

We stayed for an hour-plus to hear the first two speakers – King County Elections Director Julie Wise aimed to deliver a reassuring sheaf of information about the upcoming election including how ballots are processed and protected

She reiterated what we’ve heard other election officials stress this season – as soon as you get your ballot (they go out October 14), vote and turn it in – preferably at a ballot box (they open October 15), but if you must use the USPS, no later than a week before Election Day (November 3).

Second speaker was White Center lawyer Vicente Omar Barraza, whose topic was “Welfare Cheese Makes America Great.” Barraza described himself as son of a drug dealer and alcoholic, and beneficiary of govenment assistance that should not be begrudged to those who need it, particularly in light of the rich people who are benefiting from government generosity far more amply:

“Bend It Like Booker” will continue with nonstop speakers, performers, and presenters until 11 am Sunday at the Machinists Union Hall in South Park (9125 15th Place S.) and online.

see our preview for the organizer’s recommendations about highlights in the hours ahead, though she says any time will be a good time to tune in/show up. Get your ticket – online and/or in-person – here.