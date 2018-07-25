West Seattle, Washington

26 Thursday

85℉

VIDEO: Adah Cruzen’s gift will fund a new ‘Welcome to West Seattle’ sign; your vote is needed to choose between 2 designs

July 25, 2018 2:13 pm
|      11 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle people

2:13 PM: After 22 years, it’s time for a refresh for the “Welcome to West Seattle” sign along the west end of the West Seattle Bridge. Philanthropist Adah Cruzen is donating money for a new one – and to help maintain the area around it – and the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce has just announced it has two options for you to vote on. They were just unveiled at a media briefing at Chamber headquarters; we’ll add video when back at HQ (3:47 pm – here it is):

Here’s the news release:

For more than two decades, the “Welcome to West Seattle” sign along the Fauntleroy Expressway has served as a beacon for newcomers and long-timers alike. Today, the sign continues to greet thousands of motorists and transit riders every day, but its original wooden structure is threatened, and the surrounding hillside provides a continual landscaping challenge.

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce is deeply grateful to longtime Alki resident Adah Rhodes Cruzen for a gift of $100,000 designated for the installation of a new “Welcome to West Seattle” sign and a sustainable maintenance plan. Adah made the donation on behalf of the estate of her late husband, Earl Cruzen, who died Jan. 23, 2017, at the age of 96.

(Earl Cruzen, 2009 WSB photo)

Earl is recognized for bringing three groups together, the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, the Junction Merchants Association and the West Seattle Trusteed Properties, as the Junction Development Committee. The “Welcome to West Seattle” sign, installed in September 1996, is one of the many legacy projects Earl and this group completed.

The first step for the new project was to create the Welcome to West Seattle Sign Committee (WWS Sign Committee). It is composed of these chamber members:

 Tim Andes of Waypoint Sign Company
 Paul Prentice, of Prentice Designs Inc.
 Hamilton Gardiner of Holmquist and Gardiner PLLC
 Gary Potter of Potter Construction
 Pete Spalding of Verity Credit Union
 Shannon Felix of Avalon Glassworks
 Lynn Dennis, CEO of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce

The Board of Directors of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce feels strongly that the committee should gather input from the West Seattle community on the design selection.

The WWS Sign Committee has identified two options, and the chamber is reaching out to the community for its feedback. On the chamber website and via other promotion, the chamber will gather votes in this fashion:

After a 10-day period for gathering community input that ends on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, the WWS Sign Committee will make the final selection and a Request for Proposals for fabrication and installation will go out to the business community.

If you are interested in applying to fabricate and install the sign, please contact Lynn Dennis, lynn@wschamber.com, (206) 932-5685.

Dennis says, “After you take a moment to read the obituary and eulogy for Earl Cruzen on the website of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, I know you will agree that the new “Welcome to West Seattle” is another sign that Earl is still here. Be sure to tip your hat to Earl as you drive by.”

Voting is already open on the Chamber website.

3:48 PM: A few more notes from the brief Chamber announcement, which you can watch above in its entirety: Adah Cruzen added that she wants everyone to know the new sign will be made from steel, so the water in the slope along the road doesn’t rot it like the current one. The Chamber says the new sign should be in place by year’s end. The firms involved with the committee in designing the two options are Prentice Design and Waypoint Sign Company, both with A, the latter with B.

Share This

11 Replies to "VIDEO: Adah Cruzen's gift will fund a new 'Welcome to West Seattle' sign; your vote is needed to choose between 2 designs"

  • Lou July 25, 2018 (2:30 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you Adah and Earl!

  • Tricia July 25, 2018 (3:03 pm)
    Reply

    Both are nice options, and thanks for seeking input from the public.

  • miws July 25, 2018 (3:24 pm)
    Reply

    Yes, thanks to the Cruzens!This was a tough call. I *really* like the look and colors of “B”, but, as beautiful as it is, it’s “just a sign”.  I voted for “A” because, much like the original sign including a depiction of the high bridge, this one has the depiction of the mountains (The Brothers?) that are visible from spots throughout West Seattle.——-Mike

  • Paul Morton July 25, 2018 (3:29 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you Adah and Earl for your continued generosity and investment in our community.

  • Jethro Marx July 25, 2018 (3:53 pm)
    Reply

    I love the sentiment of a welcome sign as much as the next West Seattlite, but neither of these options are rendered in such a manner as to overcome my voting apathy. They’re a bit clip-arty, and could we use some novel materials? Driftwood from the sound, perhaps, or rammed earth like the Lowman sewer park installed recently? Maybe Nucor could bring some raw steel into the mix.  Options A and B would each sit at ease in front of some drab yet angular new condo if “West Seattle” were replaced with “Forgestone” or “Ridgeloft XJ42” or some such gobbledegook.

    • WSB July 25, 2018 (3:57 pm)
      Reply

      There will be steel/metal involved. From Nucor? Don’t know. I just added to the story Adah Cruzen’s comment about saying there would be steel/metal involved to avoid rot from the soggy slope at roadside.

  • AIDM July 25, 2018 (4:05 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for the donation! Great community building with the voting process and it will be good to have a sign in place. Bring back the overpass B-day signs as well!

  • Paul July 25, 2018 (4:14 pm)
    Reply

    Hi Tracy, Just a note to let you know the link implied in the orange box doesn’t go to the chamber website. It just pops the photos open in a child window.  Also, can you correct Prentice Designs to be Prentice Design (singular). Many thanks, Paul Prentice. 

    • WSB July 25, 2018 (4:29 pm)
      Reply

      That’s exactly how the Chamber provided the graphic in the news release as sent right before the event – note the “in this fashion” verbiage preceding it, which like the rest of the news release is a direct quote. (Blue block if you are viewing on desktop/laptop/tablet.) The link is in other places in the story (and if anyone has trouble finding it, start at the chamber’s main page, which is wschamber.com). Meantime, I have removed the errant “s” from the copy I added after the news release, as that was simply my error. Thank you! – TR

  • Chandler S Spears July 25, 2018 (5:09 pm)
    Reply

    Both are beautiful signs, But the silhouette of the Olympic mountains on sign A sold me, it’s so nice that our beautiful neighborhood will be getting a fresh update :)

  • ScubaFrog July 25, 2018 (5:26 pm)
    Reply

    Philanthropy’s fantastic, but I don’t think someone should force 1 of 2 options on all of West Seattle.  MORE OPTIONS!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann