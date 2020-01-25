DEVELOPMENT: Design-feedback dates for two more Delridge projects

Dates are now set for feedback meetings on two more Delridge projects we’ve covered:

7035 DELRIDGE WAY SW: Last month, we noted the plan to replace an almost-century-old house with 9 townhouses and 9 offstreet-parking spaces. It’s in the Early Community Outreach for Design Review process, and a site tour for anyone and everyone interested is set for 10 am next Saturday (February 1st). You also can comment via a form linked at the bottom of this project webpage.

9201 DELRIDGE WAY SW: Last month, the revised proposal for this site had an Early Community Outreach meeting (unattended except for us).

(2018 WSB photo of project site)

The ex-auto-shop site was once proposed for a self-storage building but zoning changes disallowed that, so now the plan is for a 5-story building with 46 apartments, 3 live-work units, 2,000 square feet of retail space, and about 20 offstreet-parking spaces. It’s now going to the Southwest Design Review Board, with the first of at least two reviews tentatively set for 6:30 pm March 19th (Senior Center/Sisson Building, 4217 SW Oregon).