DEVELOPMENT: House-to-townhouses @ 7035 Delridge Way

Just north of the Orchard business node on Delridge, more redevelopment – a project to replace that 93-year-old house with nine townhouses is proceeding through the system, a year after an early-stage proposal appeared. The townhouses at 7035 Delridge Way SW would have one off-street-parking spot per unit. The 9,600-square-foot site, sold this past June for $690,000, is just a couple doors down from the site where the Lam Bow Apartments are to be rebuilt.