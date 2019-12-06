WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 notes

Three notes in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

WARRANT: Several people have asked about this; the SWAT officers in High Point this afternoon were there to serve a warrant. No other details yet.

PROWLER: From Brian west of The Junction:

Caught someone looking through windows and trying to open our front door today. Near 47th and Alaska. Reported to police and they came by about 15 mins later to check on the house. He went North. Please post video.

The incident # is 19-451485.

PREVENTION: From Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner, the latest newsletter focuses on burglary/robbery prevention, with a seasonal emphasis: