(WSB photos)

Big night for the Chief Sealth International High School girls’ wrestling team – they hosted a tournament for the first time. Visiting schools included Lakeside, Nathan Hale, and Ingraham, whose Melissa Rosas wrestled Sealth’s Joanne Ly in the match we photographed:

Girls’ wrestling is a fast-growing sport, according to the parent who tipped us to the tournament (thanks!). The Sealth girls’ regular season runs through the end of January – see the schedule here.