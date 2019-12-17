NOW OPEN: First day for Nos Nos Coffee House in High Point

Today is opening day at Nos Nos Coffee House (35th/Graham, in Upton Flats), as mentioned Monday. This is a much-awaited opening, as High Point is short on walkable businesses.

Nos Nos’ proprietor is Khalid Agour, also known for Itto’s Tapas in The Junction. He announced the café plan last June.

Nos Nos will be open 6 am-3 pm for starters, hoping for later hours in a few months. Along with QED Coffee and Flying Bird teas, it’s serving pastries from Patrick’s in White Center, as well as soups and sandwiches.

We photographed the menus – printed food menu here, beverage menu here.