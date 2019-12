(November photo, courtesy Nos Nos)

Over the weekend, readers messaged us to say it looked like Nos Nos, the new coffee/etc. shop in Upton Flats at 35th/Graham, had opened. That was actually a “friends/family” open to get ready for the grand opening, which, proprietor Khalid Agour tells us, will be tomorrow – Tuesday (December 17th), 6 am-3 pm. Those are the hours for starters but they’re hoping to extend to 6 pm as soon as February.