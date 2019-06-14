BIZNOTE: The café on the way to Upton Flats

The future proprietor of the corner commercial space at Upton Flats is finally commenting on his plan for the northeast corner of 35th and Graham. Khalid Agour, best known for Itto’s Tapas in The Junction (and Capitol Hill), told WSB today:

We finally got the keys to the new place this week. The plan is that we will be establishing a café serving local West-Seattle sourced espresso drinks along with breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Hoping to open sometime late August or September pending permits. We are really looking forward to serving our much loved West Seattle community!

No decision yet on a name. (Itto’s was named for the proprietor’s mom.) As previously reported, the Seattle Housing Authority plans to use the rest of the commercial space as offices.