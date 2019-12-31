2019 LOOKBACK: This year’s most-commented-on WSB stories

New Year’s Eve brings a WSB tradition – listing the most-commented-on stories of the year. Going through the archives, what surprised us a bit is what the list is missing compared to a year earlier – we’ll point it out at the end if you haven’t figured it out by then! By the way, while this list is traditionally a “top 10,” this year it’s 13 stories long because there were three ties along the way. And our caveat – thsse are not necessarily the most-imoortant or most-read stories of the year, just the ones that generated the most comments. On with the countdown:

#10 – HERBOLD, TAVEL LEAD DISTRICT 1 VOTE

August 6, 2019 – 103 comments

First results in the 3-candidate primary race for the District 1 seat on the Seattle City Council.

(February 10, 2019 photo sent by Eddie V)

#9 – WEST SEATTLE SNOW (Sunday pm updates)

February 10, 2019 – 106 comments

Remember all that February snow? On this afternoon/evening, several inches fell, and WSB commenters did what they do best, sharing info and observations.

#8 (tie) – CITY PLANS TO REDUCE SPEED LMITS

December 10, 2019 – 111 comments

City leaders announced they’ll reduce arterlal speed limits to 25 mph in hopes of reducing the number of crashes resulting in deaths and serious injuries.

(SDOT camera image showing bus lane’s location, September 2019)

#8 (tie) – NEW 99 BUS LANE ‘PROBLEM’ ACKNOWLEDGED

September 27, 2019 – 111 comments

A bus lane was added to a stretch of NB 99. Uproar ensued. This was one of our followups.

(Screengrab from SDOT traffic camera at 1st/Madison, August 2019)

#7 – THE PLAN TO REDUCE PM COMMUTE SLUGGISHNESS

August 2, 2019 – 117 comments

The “Seattle Squeeze” put buses on 1st Avenue and that led to a clamor of complaints about how long it took to get home from downtown, so SDOT announced some tweaks.

(Reader video of March 2019 tree/wire fire, from Betsy)

#6 (tie) – BIG POWER OUTAGE

March 20, 2019 – 118 comments

6,200+ customers lost power after a line went down and set a tree on fire near a City Light facility in North Delridge.

(Water Taxi line at Seacrest, January 14, 2019)

#6 (tie) – FIRST POST-VIADUCT WEEKDAY COMMUTE

January 14, 2019 – 118 comments

We tracked how the morning commute went on the first day after the closure of the Alaskan Way Viaduct for the tunnel transition.

#5 – DISTRICT 1 VOTE-COUNTING CONTINUES

November 8, 2019 – 122 comments

The fourth count post-general election locked in the re-election of Councilmember Lisa Herbold, as her lead over Phil Tavel was larger than the number of votes left to count.

(44th/Oregon shoveler, February 12, 2019)

#4 (tie) – SLUSHY

February 12, 2019 – 132 comments

First the snow, then the melt.”

(California Way, photo from Al, February 8, 2019)

#4 (tie) – SNOW STARTS

February 8, 2019 – 132 comments

A “wall of snow” moved in. Here’s how things shook out.

#3 – WINDSTORM TAKES OUT POWER

January 6, 2019 – 141 commments

Windy weather cut the electricity to about 8,000 customers.

#2 – WHITE NATIONALIST GROUP’S FLYERS STREWN IN WEST SEATTLE

January 6, 2019 – 142 comments

Multiple West Seattle neighborhoods were littered with weighted bags containing literature for a white-nationalist group.

#1 – GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS, NIGHT 1

November 5, 2019 – 156 comments

When the first vote count was announced on Election Night, incumbent Herbold led challenger Tavel for City Council District 1.

PREVIOUS YEARS: Here are our most-commented-stories lists, going back to 2011:

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

WHAT’S NOT IN THIS YEAR’S TOP 10: No crime stories made the most-commented list this year, first year with that distinction since 2015.