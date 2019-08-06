West Seattle, Washington

07 Wednesday

ELECTION RESULTS: Seattle City Council District 1 – Herbold and Tavel lead

August 6, 2019 8:06 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

8:06 PM: Three candidates running for the West Seattle/South Park seat on the Seattle City Council – District 1 – and two will advance to the general election in November. The first ballot count has just gone public, and incumbent Lisa Herbold leads with 48 percent, Phil Tavel next with 34 percent, Brendan Kolding with 18 percent.

8:24 PM: Here’s the results table:

Herbold – 7,048 – 47.95%
Tavel – 4,972 – 33.83%
Kolding – 2,610 – 17.76%

We just talked with Herbold at her party (Zeeks Pizza) and are headed for the Tavel party (Talarico’s). Photos and video later.

5 Replies to "ELECTION RESULTS: Seattle City Council District 1 - Herbold and Tavel lead"

  • yuppers August 6, 2019 (8:17 pm)
    File under results that should surprise nobody–unless you based your predictions on the angriest voices in the WSB comments section…  Appreciate the update, WSB.

    • The King August 6, 2019 (8:52 pm)
      The video titled Rude Seattle City Council Members on YouTube from back in March has over 670,000 views. The number of views alone gave me a little hope that this perspective could change a few votes but maybe this is behavior by the council is considered normal now. 

  • Golden girl August 6, 2019 (8:23 pm)
    Wow I know it’s early but come on folks Lisa again?  is there any levy or tax this community won’t vote for, regardless of the metrics 

    • Sixbuck August 6, 2019 (8:52 pm)
      Sadly, no. 

    • duh August 6, 2019 (8:59 pm)
      Yep!  Lisa again!  And I think I’ll read my next library book in a park.  Cuz I like both, regardless of “metrics”.  

