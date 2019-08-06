ELECTION RESULTS: Seattle City Council District 1 – Herbold and Tavel lead

8:06 PM: Three candidates running for the West Seattle/South Park seat on the Seattle City Council – District 1 – and two will advance to the general election in November. The first ballot count has just gone public, and incumbent Lisa Herbold leads with 48 percent, Phil Tavel next with 34 percent, Brendan Kolding with 18 percent.

8:24 PM: Here’s the results table:

Herbold – 7,048 – 47.95%

Tavel – 4,972 – 33.83%

Kolding – 2,610 – 17.76%

We just talked with Herbold at her party (Zeeks Pizza) and are headed for the Tavel party (Talarico’s). Photos and video later.