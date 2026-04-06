200 sales for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, and 2+ weeks left to register yours

We are five days into registration for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026, the second Saturday in May as always – this year that’s May 9 – and 200 sales of all sizes are already registered!

WSCGSD is one day with many sales of many sizes, all around the peninsula, open at least 9 am-3 pm on sale day (earlier and/or later if sellers choose to). Registration for WSCGSD gets your sale a spot on the map and in the listings guide, which we publish a week before sale day and promote regionally.

We already have sales from Alki to White Center, Fauntleroy to Highland Park, Pigeon Point to South Park; townhouse sales, senior-living-center sales, nonprofit sales, moving sales … another great WSCGSD is definitely shaping up. Registration runs three weeks this year – through April 22 – so if you’re planning a sale, whenever you’re ready with your up-to-20-word sale listing – go here to sign up!