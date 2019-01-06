West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle weather update: Wind arrives, power outages begin

January 6, 2019 12:30 am
12:30 AM: The National Weather Service says the gusts predicted in its High Wind Warning alert for our area are definitely on the way within the next few hours. They’ve already kicked up on the coast. We’ll be on watch as always; updates to come.

1:40 AM: It’s here. “Things are escalating quickly,” the NWS confirms.

1:51 AM: First outage reports are in, from Admiral. (update) 3,100+ customers in NE West Seattle – here’s a screengrab of the outage map:

2:05 AM: Also now 400+ further south.

2:15 AM: The NWS reports a 60 mph gust at Sea-Tac. (Its own HQ in North Seattle lost power and is on a generator now.) … Alki is part of another 4,000+ now out.

5 Replies to "West Seattle weather update: Wind arrives, power outages begin"

  • Jort January 6, 2019 (1:41 am)
    Here it comes — it looks like a big one this time. 

  • Kristina January 6, 2019 (1:44 am)
    It’s here! I am lying in bed but awake from the noise of the wind outside.

  • Brenda January 6, 2019 (1:49 am)
    power out 39th & Admiral! We do rarely lose it here!!! 

  • NorthAdmiralGuuy January 6, 2019 (1:52 am)
    Power is out in Admiral. 

  • JB January 6, 2019 (1:54 am)
    Power is out in Belvidere. 

