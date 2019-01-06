West Seattle, Washington

06 Sunday

44℉

UPDATE: White-nationalist group’s flyers strewn in West Seattle neighborhoods

January 6, 2019 11:42 am
|      17 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

11:42 AM: Thanks to everyone who texted/e-mailed about this: Storm debris aren’t all that people are cleaning up this morning. Someone littered multiple West Seattle neighborhoods overnight with flyers like that one, in plastic bags with small rocks, promoting a white-nationalist group called Patriot Front. So far, we’ve received notes and photos (including the one above) from people in the Alki area and in neighborhoods west and northeast of The Junction. One finder reported it to SPD and tells WSB that police were coming to pick up the bagged flyers and had already responded to at least one other report, with a plan to consolidate the reports in one case. Though we haven’t heard of this group circulating its materials in West Seattle before (at least one other has), web searches show it’s turned up in other Puget Sound communities including Bellevue, as well as other states, such as Texas, where the group is reported to be based, with its founder having been cited there last year for breaking a postering law. The group’s website also lists “actions” such as having vandalized an anti-hate billboard in Tacoma.

1:35 PM: We’ve since heard from multiple sources that this was done last night in Edmonds, too.

Share This

17 Replies to "UPDATE: White-nationalist group's flyers strewn in West Seattle neighborhoods"

  • justme January 6, 2019 (12:25 pm)
    Reply

    We are all immigrants and/or descendants of immigrants. We seem to forget that. Such a simple truth.

  • Kathy January 6, 2019 (12:25 pm)
    Reply

    I found one, but I can’t find a category to report it under to the police. Graffiti?  Illegal dumping? Phone? Online?

    • WSB January 6, 2019 (12:57 pm)
      Reply

      Non-emergency phone # 206-625-5011 worked for the person who told us they called police.

  • D January 6, 2019 (12:44 pm)
    Reply

    Disgusting…trump supporting nationalist are not welcome in our town.

  • Kristina January 6, 2019 (12:54 pm)
    Reply

    Dear neighbors,This group does not speak for me or my community. They are frightened little boys, afraid that recognizing the humanity in others somehow reduces their own humanity; a great irony, because their fear makes them foolish and inhumane (and they fulfill their own fears with this ugly foolishness). I read their manifesto (from the link in the article) and it is nonsense and self contradictory. West Seattle needs to let it be known that this group, with its racially and sexually devisive views, will not be welcomed here. We are a quirky community with room for all kinds of differences, but only love, not hate. 

  • Mj January 6, 2019 (12:57 pm)
    Reply

    Diversity = Strength

  • Merilieu January 6, 2019 (12:59 pm)
    Reply

    I threw out the first 6 that I found on my way up to the Junction from Seaview this morning, but still have 16 more that I picked up on the way back. Do you think SPD wants them for their case?

  • Mike January 6, 2019 (1:16 pm)
    Reply

    Well said, Kristina.  They also are cowards, slinking around in the night.

    • WSB January 6, 2019 (1:21 pm)
      Reply

      Apparently ours wasn’t the only community in the region where these things were tossed around overnight – Edmonds, for one, was too.

  • Terry Smith January 6, 2019 (1:31 pm)
    Reply

    Imagine being so gutless you have to spread your vile msg in the cover of darkness.  Suck it Trump and your cowardly mouth breathing followers

  • T January 6, 2019 (1:45 pm)
    Reply

    Really tired of people lumping in Trump supporters with white nationalists!

  • Swede. January 6, 2019 (1:46 pm)
    Reply

    I find it very ironic that they use an old anti communism phrase while being supportive of the current administration that’s been proven to work with Russia/Putin! But it’s maybe not so strange since rasism is well known to be based on ignorance right. 

  • Burienite January 6, 2019 (1:49 pm)
    Reply

    In Tacoma as well: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10156116554962371&id=521392370

  • Millie January 6, 2019 (1:56 pm)
    Reply

    You can not imagine my initial reaction to the photo .   My family  immigrated to the United States as refugees after World War II.    Starting grade school I was taunted by my classmates with “better dead than red”.   Joe McCarthy is a live an well!   I never imagined  I would see/hear that  phrase used again.   Have we, as a  human beings, not learned anything from past events/history?

  • Diana Alf January 6, 2019 (1:58 pm)
    Reply

    They were spread around areas of Olympia too.

  • Mike January 6, 2019 (2:03 pm)
    Reply

    Any local businesses or homes have these people on security cam footage?  Being that my family is multiracial, these individuals are a direct threat to the lives of my family.  I will protect my family, by any means needed.  They should understand some of us euro white guys that they might feel they are kin with, don’t want them around, at all.

  • Yma January 6, 2019 (2:17 pm)
    Reply

    While I am not a fan of Trump – this vile act has no connection to the Presidency. Yes, I agree that divisiveness is on the rise. Please, let’s put the blame on those awful cowards who put this crap out.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.