UPZONING: Your turn to comment @ City Council’s all-day public hearing Monday

As we’ve been reporting, the City Council is reviewing the next phase of upzoning, the “Centers and Corridors” proposal. Mayor Katie Wilson says she wants upzoning to go further than currently outlined – “taller, denser, faster” – but that would start with Phase 3, while what’s before the council now is Phase 2. Whatever your opinion, tomorrow (Monday, April 6) is the next major all-day hearing, and you can comment in person or remotely. Here’s the council’s reminder with the basics on how to participate:

The Select Committee on the Comprehensive Plan, chaired by Councilmember Eddie Lin (District 2), will host the first public hearing for Phase 2 of the Comprehensive Plan on Monday, April 6, with separate sessions for remote and in-person public comment.

*Remote public comment will be at 9:30 a.m. Registration to provide remote public comment will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. The hearing will continue until all signups have had the opportunity to speak.

*In-person public comment will begin at 3 p.m. In-person public commenters can sign up outside of the Council Chamber from 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The hearing will continue until all signups have had the chance to speak.

More information can be found on the agenda for the April 6 Comp Plan Public Hearing. Additional information can be found on the City Council’s Comprehensive Plan webpage.