Fruits to Fronds Garden Design: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome our newest sponsor, Fruits to Fronds Garden Design. New sponsors get the chance to tell you what they’re all about – so here’s what Fruits to Fronds Garden Design wants you to know:

Fruits to Fronds is a full-service gardening and landscape design business that has been located in West Seattle for over 28 years. Owner Shannon Toal has been providing the greater Seattle area with beautiful outdoor spaces that are as ecologically beneficial as they are attractive. Her experience and expertise can be found in the many types of gardens she has designed and installed. From native plants to zen gardens, pollinator to bird and butterfly friendly gardens, Shannon and the Fruits to Fronds crew are committed to developing environmentally sustainable gardens that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

What sets Fruits to Fronds apart is their commitment to blend environmental thinking with garden design. They are committed to creating landscapes that can help support Western Washington’s native flora and fauna. This is exemplified by their Backyard Bee Project, which seeks to support native pollinator Mason Bees with shelter and food as they pollinate your garden. The best part – Mason Bees don’t sting or bite! The Fruits to Fronds team is proud to offer bee shelter installation.

They will introduce bee cocoons and provide annual care as the insects progress through their life cycle.

Fruits to Fronds offers a suite of gardening services from initial design and installation to ongoing maintenance. From recurring monthly visit to keep your garden looking its best or just a seasonal visit, the Fruits to Fronds team can accommodate any level of work.

General Services Include:

-Garden design and installation

-Garden renovations and clean up

-Regular maintenance and weeding

-Fruit tree and specialty pruning

-Bee house installation and care

-Rock work and hardscaping

Whether you’re looking to just maintain your existing garden, or completely rethink your personal landscape, Shannon and her team at Fruits to Fronds are happy to discuss how to bring out the best in your garden and yard.

Fruits to Fronds, LLC

Website fruitstofronds.com

Email fruitstofronds@gmail.com

Phone 206-355-7600

We thank Fruits to Fronds Garden Design for choosing to advertise their services by sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news on WSB. Interested in joining our sponsor team? Please email WSBAdvertising@wsbsales.com for information – thank you!